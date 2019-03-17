Joan McAfee, 82, of Clarendon died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Borger.
Memorial Services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Community Fellowship Church in Clarendon with Rev. Larry Capranica, officiating.
Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.
Joan was born April 21, 1936 in Texline, Texas. Joan loved her country, was very patriotic, and was a US Army veteran. She had been a longtime resident of Clarendon. She was a nurse and worked at several cafes in Clarendon prior to her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting and cross word puzzles. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Joan was a member of Community Fellowship Church in Clarendon.
She was preceded in death by her mother; a son, Jerry Smith; and a sister, Betty Maxfield.
Survivors include a son, Steve Smith and wife Wanda of Clarendon; 2 daughters, Janey Salzman and husband Brad of Farmington, New Mexico and Kim Morrison of Vernon; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
The family request memorials be sent to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, Community Fellowship Church in Clarendon, or the Veterans Administration.
