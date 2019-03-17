Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan McAfee. View Sign

Joan McAfee, 82, of Clarendon died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Borger.



Memorial Services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Community Fellowship Church in Clarendon with Rev. Larry Capranica, officiating.



Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.



Joan was born April 21, 1936 in Texline, Texas. Joan loved her country, was very patriotic, and was a US Army veteran. She had been a longtime resident of Clarendon. She was a nurse and worked at several cafes in Clarendon prior to her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting and cross word puzzles. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Joan was a member of Community Fellowship Church in Clarendon.



She was preceded in death by her mother; a son, Jerry Smith; and a sister, Betty Maxfield.



Survivors include a son, Steve Smith and wife Wanda of Clarendon; 2 daughters, Janey Salzman and husband Brad of Farmington, New Mexico and Kim Morrison of Vernon; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.



The family request memorials be sent to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, Community Fellowship Church in Clarendon, or the Veterans Administration.



