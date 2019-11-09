Joan Yvonne Goucher of Amarillo passed away October 29. She was born November 6,1937 to Donald and Margaret Hummel, in Imperial, Nebraska. She was a teacher, worked in the insurance business, and was a volunteer. Her favorite thing was being a wife to Joel, a mother to Jon and Jay, and a grandmother to Katelyn, Taylor, Jessica, Ava, and Alison.
Services will be November 10,2019 at St Stephen UMC at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019