Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Swain 71, left us on May 12, 2020 at her home in Amarillo, Texas.



JoAnn was born July 15, 1948, in Amarillo, Texas to Obie and Dovie Mae Swain. JoAnn lived up to her name which means "God is Gracious". She always kept a smile on her face, as she brought happiness to others in her own special way. She was honest, witty, and beautiful. She lived her life to the fullest with no regrets and no stopping. Giving up was not apart of her thought process. She was blessed to be a blessing to everyone along her journey.



The viewing will be held Monday, May 18th from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and her funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, burial Memory Garden. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall, and send flowers, please visit





JoAnn Swain 71, left us on May 12, 2020 at her home in Amarillo, Texas.JoAnn was born July 15, 1948, in Amarillo, Texas to Obie and Dovie Mae Swain. JoAnn lived up to her name which means "God is Gracious". She always kept a smile on her face, as she brought happiness to others in her own special way. She was honest, witty, and beautiful. She lived her life to the fullest with no regrets and no stopping. Giving up was not apart of her thought process. She was blessed to be a blessing to everyone along her journey.The viewing will be held Monday, May 18th from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and her funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, burial Memory Garden. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall, and send flowers, please visit www.ggmortuary.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 17 to May 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close