JoAnn Swain 71, left us on May 12, 2020 at her home in Amarillo, Texas.
JoAnn was born July 15, 1948, in Amarillo, Texas to Obie and Dovie Mae Swain. JoAnn lived up to her name which means "God is Gracious". She always kept a smile on her face, as she brought happiness to others in her own special way. She was honest, witty, and beautiful. She lived her life to the fullest with no regrets and no stopping. Giving up was not apart of her thought process. She was blessed to be a blessing to everyone along her journey.
The viewing will be held Monday, May 18th from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and her funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 19th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, burial Memory Garden. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall, and send flowers, please visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 17 to May 18, 2020