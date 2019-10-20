JoAnn Cumbie, 82, of Amarillo, TX was called home in Heaven on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with David Thurman officiating. Burial will follow at Rowe Cemetery in Hedley, TX. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
JoAnn was born January 24, 1937, in Lindsay, OK to Eugene and Gladys Bolin. She married Elvin Wendel Cumbie on June 22, 1955.
She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and served on the hospitality and crafts committees. Over twelve years, JoAnn kept more than three hundred foster kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include her husband, Elvin Cumbie; three daughters, Debbie Daniels and husband Mike, of Amarillo, Susan Johnston and husband Charlie, of Denison, TX, and Pamela Cook and husband Steve, also of Amarillo; two brothers; one sister; fourteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2901 Martin Rd, Amarillo, TX 79107.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019