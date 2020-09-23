1/1
JoAnn "Jody" Sewell
1929 - 2020
JoAnn "Jody" Sewell, 90, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, 4600 S. Western St. with Dr. Stan Cosby officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Jody was born November 2, 1929 in Amarillo to Vernia Moreman and Mary Tom Hale. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1948. She was proud to be a Sandie. She married Bill Sewell on July 8, 1950. They celebrated 70 years of marriage this year. Jody and Bill were charter members of Kingswood United Methodist Church, starting in 1959. They were active members for 60 years, and attended the Aldersgate Sunday school class. Jody dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a very outgoing person. She was an avid reader of the Bible and The Daily Word. She also enjoyed camping and going to the mountains. She was active in water aerobics and was a member of Silver Sneakers. Jody was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Bill Sewell; a son, Rusty Sewell and wife Vickie of Amarillo; a daughter, Sheryl Sooter and husband Gary of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Stacy Sewell Ketterlin, Summer Sewell Gowdy, and Aric Sooter; and four great-grandchildren, Michael Gowdy and wife Payton, Evan Gowdy and wife Faith, and Claire and Britton Ketterlin. The family wishes to express that they understand if anyone does not feel comfortable attending the service due to the current circumstances. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com/live-streaming-. The family suggests memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org; or The American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
