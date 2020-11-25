Joann Thomson Bales, 92, of Lubbock, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. Viewing for Joann will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9:00 AM-6:00 PM at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Interment will be at Memorial Park in Littlefield, Texas. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
Mary Joann Thomson was born in Paducah, Texas, to Joel and Mary Ann Thomson on August 5, 1928. Joann graduated from Whitharral High School. She was a homemaker and loved teaching kindergarten and first grade for twenty-four years in Littlefield, Texas. She completed her BS in Elementary Education at Texas Tech University.
Joann loved her family, church, and travel. She traveled the US by motorhome and enjoyed ocean cruises. She spent many hours boating and fishing, loved to read, play her piano, and teach Sunday school. She was a lifetime prayer warrior for her family and friends.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Mary; three husbands, Billy Williams, Kenneth Bales, and Randall Garrett; sisters, Jolene McNeese and Gloria Jackson; son, Michael Williams; stepson, Tommy Bales; and stepdaughter, Jeri Donna Bales.
Joann is survived by her sister, Betty Sue Faulkner; her sons Jimmy and Joe Williams and daughters-in-law, Carolyn, Laura, and Fran; grandchildren, Lori, Shawn, Alisha, Melissa, Brandon, Christine, Erika and Matthew; stepchildren, Steve, Kenny, Susan, and Teresa; 10 step-grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.