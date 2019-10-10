Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe B. Francies. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joe B Francies, 90, of Possum Kingdom Lake passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. He was born July 30, 1929 to Ida Bellezora and Homer G. Francies, in Wynnewood, OK. Joe was a loving, kind, compassionate and inspiring man who was loved by many. He was a member of the Church of Christ where he had served as a Deacon and Elder in Amarillo. Joe retired from Southwestern Bell after 39 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; 6 sisters; 5 brothers; grandson, Joshua Matthew Francies; sons-in-law, Rusty Mosley and David Varner.



Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Marvine Francies; children, Connie Mosley, Bonnie Anderson and husband Jim, Teresa Varner, and John Wiley Francies; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Graford Church of Christ burial will follow at Graford Cemetery.



Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home, Mineral Wells, in charge of arrangements.

Joe B Francies, 90, of Possum Kingdom Lake passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. He was born July 30, 1929 to Ida Bellezora and Homer G. Francies, in Wynnewood, OK. Joe was a loving, kind, compassionate and inspiring man who was loved by many. He was a member of the Church of Christ where he had served as a Deacon and Elder in Amarillo. Joe retired from Southwestern Bell after 39 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; 6 sisters; 5 brothers; grandson, Joshua Matthew Francies; sons-in-law, Rusty Mosley and David Varner.Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Marvine Francies; children, Connie Mosley, Bonnie Anderson and husband Jim, Teresa Varner, and John Wiley Francies; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Graford Church of Christ burial will follow at Graford Cemetery.Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home, Mineral Wells, in charge of arrangements. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close