Joe B Francies, 90, of Possum Kingdom Lake passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. He was born July 30, 1929 to Ida Bellezora and Homer G. Francies, in Wynnewood, OK. Joe was a loving, kind, compassionate and inspiring man who was loved by many. He was a member of the Church of Christ where he had served as a Deacon and Elder in Amarillo. Joe retired from Southwestern Bell after 39 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; 6 sisters; 5 brothers; grandson, Joshua Matthew Francies; sons-in-law, Rusty Mosley and David Varner.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Marvine Francies; children, Connie Mosley, Bonnie Anderson and husband Jim, Teresa Varner, and John Wiley Francies; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Graford Church of Christ burial will follow at Graford Cemetery.
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home, Mineral Wells, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019