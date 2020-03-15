Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Boyce Lester. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Boyce Lester, 91, of Amarillo departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home in Amarillo. Joe was born on April 20, 1928 in Southland, TX to William Pylant and Ima Irene Ingle Lester. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Joy Trimble, in 1950. He worked for the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway for 35 years as a Civil Engineer constructing tracks and bridges for the railway. For numerous years, Joe volunteered as a coach for the Maverick Boys Club in Amarillo. Joe was an avid golfer and loved to "hit the links" anytime he could. Joe loved to spend time with his family and spent 69 beautiful years with his wife, Joy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be dearly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Troy, Billy and Winston Lester, one sister, Maureen Duff, and one grandchild, Michelle Lester. Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joy; two daughters, Cindy Williams and Carolyn Wright and husband Rodney of Amarillo; one son, David Lester of Amarillo; grandchildren, Lance, Jason, Brandon, Shaun, Chris, Mason and Madison; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-grandchildren.



Viewing will occur from 10 AM Saturday, March 14th through Sunday, March 15th at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at South Georgia Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Llano Cemetery.



