Joe Brorman, 90, of Vega, died Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Vega. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers at Vega, 110 Main.
Joe was born February 20, 1928, in Umbarger to Henry and Anna Brorman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; a son-in-law, Roger Barnett; two grandsons, Cody and Kyle Barnett; a granddaughter, Wendy Thurman; and great-grandchildren, Raven, Kipker, and Josie Barnett.
Survivors include four daughters, Teresa Barnett, of Vega, Rose Thurman and husband Kevin, of Vega, Mary Cresap and husband Jeff, of Amarillo, and Patty Perkins and husband Bill, of Fulshear; a son, Andrew Brorman and wife Denise, of Vega; sisters, Pauline Brorman of Plainview and Delores Frerich, of Vega; a brother, Alphonse Brorman, of Vega; twelve grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
