Joe C. Usrey, 93, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Brett McCasland, pastor of Central Church of Christ, officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Joe was born October 5, 1926, in Hedley, TX to Burt and Mattie Usrey. Following graduation from Hedley High School he enlisted in the Army. Joe was a veteran of the Korean War.
He married Grozella Hagins in the early 50s and had been married more than sixty years at the time of her death.
Joe was a member of Central Church of Christ. He worked at the Texaco Refinery and later as a truck driver for Baldwin Trucking.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include a son, Kirby Usrey, of Amarillo, TX; a brother, Jack Usrey, of Logan, NM; a sister, Patricia Morrison, of Athens, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019