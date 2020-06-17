Joe Delner Rucker was born August 23, 1944, in Wheeler, TX, and passed away June 13, 2020.The son of J. D. and Susie Rucker, he grew up by his grandparents Sims in Mobeetie, with whom he developed a close bond that lasted a lifetime. Joe started elementary school at Mobeetie. When his mother Susie married Verne Lohberger, they moved to the family farm at Allison. Joe attended Allison ISD the rest of his school years and graduated from high school there in 1962. The many skills he learned growing up on the farm brought out a natural aptitude for mechanics. The ability to work hard certainly served him well in the military. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era, making some lifelong friends during that time. When Joe returned home after his time in the service, he worked as a truck driver, hauling oversized loads to all points of the United States, from East Coast docks to Alaska. Joe also worked as a farmer and rancher on the family farm. He lived very simply, valuing his independence and relationships with family--especially his stepchildren--highly. Joe was one of those individuals who remained cool in stressful situations. He could be depended on to help friends and family out in a jam, and to remain calm when others were excited.Joe lived in a trailer park for a number of years, and he made friends with other permanent residents, treating them like family, taking one to doctors appointments and cancer treatments. When a niece or nephew needed help with anything electrical or mechanical, he would go by and pitch in to solve the problem. He had a curious mind, and he owned an Amarillo library card so he could go research topics of interest. When he moved his trailer back to the Allison family farm, and his eyesight suffered, his sister Suzanne, who cooked for him daily, lent him her huge two-volume dictionaries because the print was bigger. He was still interested in learning.Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Al and Viola Sims; his parents, Verne and Susie Lohberger; and brothers Danny Lohberger and Howard Lohberger. He is survived by two sisters: Carolyn Morello of Cypress, CA, and Suzanne Lohberger of Allison, TX; one brother: Alton and Ariel Lohberger of Allison; three stepchildren: Bryan and Tess Markham of Wheeler, TX, Monty and Janna Markham of Reydon, OK and Hayley and Billy Bashaw of Elk City, OK; seven grandchildren: Ky, Paden, and Holt Markham; Kaden and Tate Markham; and Gavin and Jorja Bashaw; nieces and nephews: Eric Lohberger, Justin Lohberger, Dawn Case, Alicia Lohberger, Laura Lohberger, and Russell Lohberger.Joe is remembered by family, friends, and neighbors for, among other things, his excellent mechanical and electrical skills ("He could fix anything!" a neighbor said of him), as well as his great generosity. He had a kind heart and always a friendly greeting for his loved ones. He will be greatly missed.Graveside service will be held at Mobeetie Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18th. Memorials can be made to Mobeetie Cemetery, % Randy McCurley, Happy State Bank, Box 8, Mobeetie, TX 79061.