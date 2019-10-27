Joe Dwaine Pirkle born July 5, 1935 in Newlin, TX went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Burial will be in Olton Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Joe was the son of the late, Vernon and Ann Pirkle. He was the oldest of 2 siblings. On February 2, 1972, he married Yvonne Peterson who survives him. He graduated from Pampa High School in May 1953 and attended WT. He served in the United States Army for 6 years as a printing technician. After which he was employed at Pantex Plant for 3 years then retiring from Xerox in 1996.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ann Pirkle; sister, Barbara Davis; brother-in-law, Harold Davis; and nephew, Harold Davis, Jr.
Joe is survived by his wife, Yvonne Pirkle; son, Glenn Cavett and wife Charlotte; and grandsons, Brandon Cavett and Devon Cavett. Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019