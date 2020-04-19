Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Henry "Okie" Huebner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Henry Huebner, aka Okie Joe, died April 13, 2020.



Joe was born on May 1, 1940 to Earnest and Augusta (Wald) Huebner in Liberal, KS.



He was raised on the family farm in Turpin, OK. and lived in Amarillo, TX, since 1969.



He was a US Navy veteran, a farmer in Turpin, OK, a Gunsmith in Amarillo and an Upholstery instructor at Amarillo College's continuing education program.



A few of Joe's hobbies were raising fowl, goats and playing poker, along with playing City League pool on the Huebner family team. His favorite moments were spending time with his family. He loved being with his grandsons and great grandchildren.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Charles and Felix Huebner.



He is survived by his children, Victor Huebner (Cindy) of Amarillo and D.J. Grantham (James) of Florence, MS. His grandsons, Ryan Huebner (Berkley), Justin Huebner and Cody Huebner (Tawney) all of Amarillo. Three great grandchildren, Leighton, Avery and Grant.



At a future date, there will be a family memorial service where Joe's ashes will be spread on the family farm in Turpin, OK.





