Joe Lackey, 70, of Amarillo, TX passed peacefully in his sleep at the Country Club Nursing Home and Rehab on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 7:26 a.m.



Joe was born December 22, 1949 in Wheeler, Texas to Nellie Mae Beaty Lackey and Jessie Lee Lackey. Joe graduated from Samnorwood High School, as the valedictorian, in 1968.



Joe completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism at West Texas State University in May of 1975, also earning a minor in history and a 2nd minor in political science. Joe worked for many years in journalism with the Shamrock TX, the Amarillo Globe News and the Wichita Falls Record News. Joe moved to Amarillo in 1992 and worked as a social worker for Panhandle Mental Health Authority, winning Amarillo-wide awards. Joe has been published in several magazines in the U.S., Canada and England and has written numerous published books of poetry.



Joe was a very kind, extremely intelligent and a great example of a beautiful mind. He had a great love for his family and loved to visit with and hear about the lives of his nieces and nephews. His books will be passed on for future generations to read and treasure. Joe was a member of the First Baptist Church of Amarillo and was a devoted Christian, who was well versed in the writings of the Bible, As Joe stated, he lived, and he would die a Christian.



Joe was preceded in death by parents Jessie Lee and Nellie Mae (Beaty) Lackey who lived in Shamrock, TX, and a brother Allen Lackey who lived in Bluefield, WV.



Left to cherish his memories are his siblings, Carrol Lackey and wife JoAnn of Fort Worth, TX, Jerry Lackey and wife Marian of Hallettsville, TX, Rita Pearson and husband David of Briscoe, TX and Mrs. Allen (Debbie) Lackey of Bluefield, WV; numerous nieces, nephews and their families and a host of friends. Joe had two very special longtime friends who have always been there for him, Roberto Padilla and Debra Tomes, as well as Rhonda Melton. Your friendship did not go unnoticed!



Joe's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Eleventh St. Baptist Church (1010 N. Missouri) Shamrock, TX.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samnorwood Ex-students Association % Judy Martindale Abernathy, 16753 CR R, Shamrock, TX 79079.



