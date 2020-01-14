Joe Lucas Rael, 75, of Amarillo died January 11, 2020.
Graveside Service will be at 11:00am, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Llano Cemetery East. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.
Lucas was born December 28, 1944 to Cayetano and Emilia Rael. He served in the United States Army. Lucas was a very quiet and kind man.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, George Rael, and a niece, Donna Luna.
Lucas is survived by Florencio Rael, Jim Rael, Maria Luna, several nieces and nephews, and his good friend, Juana and family.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020