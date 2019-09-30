Joe Pat "Corky" Randal, 89, of Canyon, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Amarillo.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Washington Avenue Christian Church with Pastor Lennie McCay, officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Memphis, Texas. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw, Coulter Road in Amarillo. Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors.
Joe was born in Memphis, Texas on April 2, 1930, to Howard and Lucille Randal. He graduated from Memphis High School where he played baseball. In his youth, he coached baseball and worked in the grocery store.
He married the love of his life, Sue Hall, on June 27, 1959, in Memphis, Texas. In 1960, they moved to Amarillo, where he went to work for Carnation Company and retired after 32 years of service. He was a charter member of Paramount Terrace Christian Church, where he served as an Elder, taught Sunday school for many years while also serving as head usher. He served on the building committee several times as well.
Joe and Sue moved to Canyon in 1981, where he served on the Board of Directors of Canyon Country Club in many capacities. He loved to play golf and spend time with friends as President of the "Old Farts Club."
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue and his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Linda Beth Sjerven and husband Kim of St. Louis, MO., Melissa Chittenden and husband Bruce of Glenpool, OK and Jennifer McCaw and husband Patrick, of Parker, CO.; five grandchildren, Joel Sjerven, Kyla Topham, Jeff Sjerven, Jodi Bentley and Clay Chittenden. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Pierson Chittenden, Berkley Chittenden, Henry Topham, Adela Bentley, Elly Topham and Noah Bentley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA or the .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019