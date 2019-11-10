Joe Tarin Cano, 78, of Amarillo, TX died November 9, 2019.
Mass will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Marco Gonzales officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Joe was born on October 8, 1941 in Odessa, TX to Jimmie Cano and Gloria Tarin Watts. He graduated from WTAMU with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Joe worked forty years at the Santa Fe Railroad, thirty years as a Realtor, and was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where his passion was music and teaching music to the youth.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria T. Watts; his father, Jimmie Cano; brothers, Frank T. Watts, and Freddie T. Watts; and sister, Gloria Jean Watts.
He is survived by his sons, Joe Cano Jr., Christopher Cano, of Quanah, TX, Gene Cano, and David Cano, of Amarillo; daughters, Crissy Cano, of Amarillo, and Helen Cano, of Quanah; sister, Vickey Tijerina; brothers, Fermin Watts, and Jimmy Cano Jr., of Amarillo; and many grandkids and great-grandkids.
Rosary will be at 6:00 P.M., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019