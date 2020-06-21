Joe Wayne Sawyers
1952 - 2020
Joe quietly left us all on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Born and raised in Amarillo, and fondly called JoeJoe by many, he was a gentle giant with a warm, caring heart the size of Texas. He loved entertaining others with his guitar, gardening, and caring for his farm and horses.

His education at New Mexico Military Institute and the University of Texas led him into a career in business construction consulting with projects throughout Texas and in Saudi Arabia ending with contracts at Pantex.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tanya Perkins Sawyers, his mother, Mary Wells Sawyers, and his brother, John Wells Sawyers. He is survived by his father, John I. Sawyers, his sister and her husband, Mary and Peter Van Ness of Santa Fe, his sister Susan Alice Sawyers of Amarillo, his nephew and wife, John C and Vanessa Sawyers & 3 great-nieces of Houston and his goddaughter, McKellie Rexroat of Colleyville.

Plans for a celebration of Joe's life will be announced at a later date.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
