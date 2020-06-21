Joe quietly left us all on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Born and raised in Amarillo, and fondly called JoeJoe by many, he was a gentle giant with a warm, caring heart the size of Texas. He loved entertaining others with his guitar, gardening, and caring for his farm and horses.
His education at New Mexico Military Institute and the University of Texas led him into a career in business construction consulting with projects throughout Texas and in Saudi Arabia ending with contracts at Pantex.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tanya Perkins Sawyers, his mother, Mary Wells Sawyers, and his brother, John Wells Sawyers. He is survived by his father, John I. Sawyers, his sister and her husband, Mary and Peter Van Ness of Santa Fe, his sister Susan Alice Sawyers of Amarillo, his nephew and wife, John C and Vanessa Sawyers & 3 great-nieces of Houston and his goddaughter, McKellie Rexroat of Colleyville.
Plans for a celebration of Joe's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.