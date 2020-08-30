1/1
Joel Brent Foster
1958 - 2020
Joel Brent Foster, 62, of Amarillo died April 25, 2020.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Polk Street United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia.

Brent was born on January 3, 1958 in Augusta, Georgia to Philip and Cora Miller Foster. After graduating from Tascosa High School in 1976, he joined the Marines Corps and was honorably discharged. Brent worked as an Air Traffic Controller in Yuma, Arizona and enjoyed his employment at Duke Electric and Pantex. He married Lisa Clemmons in 1993.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora.

Brent is survived by his wife, Lisa; father, Philip Foster; three sisters, Karla, Beth and Amy.

Family suggests memorials be made to Polk Street United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
