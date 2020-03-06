Joel S. Maye, 59, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Yorkville, IL.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Kurt Oheim of Pinnacle Community Church officiating.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Karen L. Maye; mother, Susan Caroline Moss; father, Talmadge Eugene Maye and wife Wanda; sister, Melissa Anne Maye and husband Ronald Smrz; stepdaughters, Katrina Fields and husband Patrick Gilliland, and Katie Barden; grandchildren, Charlie Fields, Audrey "Lucy" Fields, and Gus Fields; uncle, Carlton Berry and wife Jill; mother-in-law, Shirley Sangster; sisters-in-law, Gwen Polka and husband Mike, and Danell Sangster; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a legion of friends.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020