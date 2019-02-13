Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Al Jackson, 92, of Dimmitt, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Amarillo. Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00PM in the First Baptist Church of Dimmitt with Dr. Howard Batson officiating. Burial will follow at 4:30PM in the Levelland Cemetery in Levelland, Texas under the care of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt.



John Alfred Jackson, know to his family and friends as Al was born on 13 November 1926 to CN and Olive Martin Jackson in Levelland, Texas. AL attended Levelland High school and served as a Merchant Seaman on the SS William H. Ashley, Merchant Marine Pacific Fleet , during



AL was preceded in death by his parents Carl N. and Olive Jackson; Sisters: Pauleen Bartlett and Opal Minor, Brothers: A. E. (Pat) Jackson, C.N. Jackson Jr. and Joe Bob Jackson. He is survived by wife Phyllis Mooney Jackson, ex-wife Doris Biggerstaff; Sons: JJ Jackson Nice, California; Donald W. Jackson Dimmitt, Texas; Joe Mooney of Amarillo, Texas; Daughters: Judy Moore and husband Gary of Sunray, Texas; Janice Davis and husband Gerald of Amarillo, Texas; Jane Coffin of Baytown, Texas; Susie White of Dimmitt, Texas; and Janet Wohhgemuth and husband Max of Deer Park, Texas; 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Memorials may be made to a .



