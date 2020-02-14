John Kelleher, 49, died peacefully on January 26, 2020, surrounded by his family in West Hollywood, CA. He was 49.
A celebration of John's life will be held in Amarillo, Texas at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd., at 4pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Born in Dallas, Texas, December 9, 1970, John spent his formative years in Amarillo and was heavily involved with the Amarillo College Theatre School for Children. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1989, then attended Brown University graduating in 1993. He spent 10 years in New York City as an aspiring actor, director and singer, then returned to Brown to study medicine. In 2013, he finished his residency in psychiatry at UCLA and began his own practice in Los Angeles where he was revered by his colleagues and patients for his kindness and compassion.
John is survived by his loving husband, Greg Okin, and his adventurous daughter, Phoebe Okin-Kelleher, of Los Angeles, CA; parents, John and Cindy Kelleher; his siblings, Kristin Danford, Brian Kelleher, and Brooke Cozort and their families; and his grandmother Rose Mary Kelleher.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020