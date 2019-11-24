John C. Yost Jr.

Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
John C. Yost Jr., 76, of Amarillo, TX passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. with Jeff Keele of The Church of Christ at The Colonies officiating.

John is survived by his wife, Cynthia Yost; his daughter, Kira Dunavin and husband Billy, of Amarillo, TX; his son, John Yost III and wife Sarah, of San Jose, CA; and his grandchildren, Will, Lane, Madeline, and John IV. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy Brockington and husband Bill, of Westminster, SC, and a cousin, Fredreka Lucero and husband Mark, of Albuquerque, NM.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
