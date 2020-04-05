Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Perryton 310 SOUTHEAST 32ND Perryton , TX 79070 (806)-435-3621 Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Perryton 310 SOUTHEAST 32ND Perryton , TX 79070 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Lipscomb Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

John Charles Duke, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday March 26, 2020 at his home in Amarillo. Public viewing will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Perryton from 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Graveside service will be 11:00 am on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Lipscomb Cemetery under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton. Friends are encouraged to gather at the cemetery but remain in their vehicles out of respect for the family and the COVID-19 restrictions.



During John's battle with cancer, he remained positive and focused on his recovery until the end. John loved God, Family and Friends. He lived life to the fullest and was an eternal optimist. John was a man of faith that cared deeply for others. He was a great son, brother, father, grandfather, and loving companion to Vel.



The son of C.T. and Peggy Duke, John was born in Canadian on September 6, 1953 and was a lifelong resident of Lipscomb County. He began working on their family ranch as a young man and developed a love of the land at an early age. John graduated from Darrouzett High School in 1972 and from West Texas State University in 1977. While at WT, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he formed many lifelong friendships. After college, John moved back to Lipscomb County where he began his own farm/ranch business and family. John enjoyed having "lots of irons in the fire" and was active in his church and community. He was a driven and successful business man of multiple facets. His business interests included oil and gas investments, commodity trading, real estate and banking. John was a Director of Follett National Bank, Follett Interbank and most recently served on the board of Shattuck National Bank. John was also a Director of the Federal Land Bank and the Lipscomb Co. FSA. He was a member of many professional organizations including TSCRA, AQHA, NRA, and PPROA. Some of his favorite hobbies included traveling, fishing, hunting, and playing poker. He referred to Wednesday night poker as "choir practice" and his "buy in" as an investment. In 2011, he received his first race horse as a birthday gift and his love for horseracing began. Over the last few years, he spent countless hours strategizing about his next horse purchase and researching stallion options for his fillies.



Above all, John Duke was a devoted Christian and family man. Vel and his sons, Brett Cruise were the light of his life. That light was shared when Harper and Caroline came along. Vel, Brett, Cruise, Micah and girls showed amazing strength and love of family while caring for John as his health declined. John always wanted to be a good example for others, both in living and dying which he over achieved in doing so.



We will all miss his amazing humor, wit and wisdom, and will cherish the memories forever.



John is survived by the love of his life, Velrick Wilson, son Brett Duke and wife Micah, their daughters Harper and Caroline of Darrouzett, son Cruise Duke of Follett, his mother Peggy Duke Urban and sister Sheryl Duke Nichols, Amarillo and son Coby of Santa Fe, brother Kevin Duke and wife Sherri and their children Ashley, Michael and Madison of Tulsa, sister in law Valinda Dodson and Randy Perryton, Vandy, Clint & Braylee Wade of Midland, Texas, Kam, Katelyn, & Bridger Dodson, Perryton & Ky Dodson of Perryton, sister in law Velora Matheson and Kim, Amarillo, and Kanci Matheson of College Station. Aunt Delores Cross and Husband Larry of Amarillo. John is also survived by his former wife Jan of Amarillo, numerous other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends that he loved dearly.



John was preceded in death by his father, C.T. Duke, Booker, mother-in-law Ouida Wilson, Perryton, step father Bob Urban, Perryton, Brownie and Velma Ruth Slovacek, Booker, grandparents Coy and Rachel Merydith, Booker, Cruise and Dulcie Duke, Darrouzett, brother in law Garland Nichols, Amarillo, and niece Brooke Nichols, Dallas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the WTAMU Foundation, John C. Duke Scholarship, Box 60766, Canyon, TX 79016 or . The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love shown to us during this time. Special thanks to Kevin Hill, Duke Ranch Foreman, for managing day to day operations while Brett and Cruise cared for their father. You brightened John's day with your daily updates and countless pictures of the new babies.

