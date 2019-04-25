John David Tyler, 44, of Amarillo died April 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
John was born September 8, 1974 in Amarillo, TX to John and Sally Tyler. He graduated from Canyon High School and worked in construction for many years.
John is survived by his wife, Tammy; his parents, Sally Anne and John Tyler; and sister, Christine.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019