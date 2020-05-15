John Edward Whitfield, 93, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
John was born September 8, 1926, to James and Velma Whitfield, in Cloud Chief, OK. He graduated from Canute High School in Canute, OK. John was a military veteran having served in the Army.
John married Margaret Watkins on July 1, 1955, in Clovis, NM. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2017, after 61 years of marriage.
He worked at Phillip's in Cactus, TX and retired from Pantex. John loved baseball, and rebuilding lawn mowers, Volkswagens and traveling sprinklers. John was a member of Bell Avenue Church of Christ.
He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Ann Murray.
Survivors include daughters, Kathy Lisman and husband Dan, of Amarillo, TX, and Carolyn Arndt and husband Mark, of Canyon, TX; a son, Paul Whitfield and wife Kathy, of Amarillo, TX; a sister Dorthy Livesay, of Ballinger, TX; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020