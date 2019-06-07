Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Spearman 519 Evans Street Spearman , TX 79081 (806)-659-3802 Send Flowers Obituary

John Floyd Gibson (Big John) of Gruver, Texas was born December 5, 1929 in Archer City, Texas and died June 4, 2019 in Spearman, Texas. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday June 8, at the Gruver Cemetery with Davin Winger officiating. Reception will be at First Baptist Church in Gruver at 11:00 am. Viewing will be at Boxwell Brothers funeral home at 519 S Evans Street in Spearman, Texas from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on June 7.



He lived briefly in Felt, Oklahoma and Amarillo, Texas before moving to Bryan, Texas where he was an Eagle Scout and graduated from high school. His parents were Lucille Irene Beck Gibson (deceased) of Boise City, Oklahoma and John Windsor Gibson (deceased) of Melissa, Texas. His sisters were Ramona Gibson Pugh (deceased) of Gruver, Texas and Iva Jean Stewart of Garland, Texas. He graduated from Texas A&M University, class of 1952, with a BS in Entomology. He was in the ROTC and Corps of Cadets. He started his first business as an entomologist at Plainview, Texas where he met and married Reika Gay Robinson on June 1, 1953. He was called up to serve in the US Army during the Korean War in 1952. He was a 1st Lieutenant and served as an infantry company commander in the 179th Infantry Regiment. He served eight months in the Korean War and returned home in 1954. He continued his ag business in Plainview, Texas, then Brownfield, Texas and later moved to Gruver, Texas in 1962. He was owner-operator of North Plains Chemical Co. in Gruver until his retirement in 2011. John and Reika had three sons, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild. John was baptized at thirteen in the Baptist Church. He served as a volunteer ambulance driver and in the Civil Air Patrol. He was a devoted father and always took care of family. His hobbies included cigars, country western dancing, Aggie football, Dallas Cowboy football, the NBA, and Fox News.



John is survived by Reika Gibson, sons John Gibson (Melanie) of Florrisant, Colorado, Keith Gibson (Darlene), of Gruver, Texas, Russell Gibson (Terri) of Weatherford, Texas and grandchildren Hunter Gibson (Reagan), Katie Gibson Bloodworth (Dalton), Shelley Gibson, Kyle Jackson, Kory Jackson, Amy Gibson, Emily Gibson Prunty (Alonzo), Lacy Gibson, and John Michael Gibson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Hansford County Hospice, P.O. Box 720, South Roland Street, Spearman, Texas. 79081 or to the Lloyd Looper Scholarship Fund care of Gruver State Bank.





