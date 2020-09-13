1/1
John Frederick Nesbitt Sr.
1930 - 2020
John Frederick Nesbitt, Sr., 89, of Amarillo died September 8, 2020.

John was born October 14, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to William and Hannah Nesbitt. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and United States Air Force with 21 years of service combined. He received The Ambassador of Peace Medal from the Korean Government for his service in the Korean conflict. John was a 32nd Degree Mason for 50 years, Khiva Shriner and a huge Brooklyn Dodgers fan remaining just that even after they moved to L.A. He was a father of 6, brother to 7 and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mary (Ginny) Gaskins-Nesbitt; and 2 daughters, Mary Ann and Valerie.

John is survived by 2 daughters, Mary (Jaci) Nesbitt and Julia A. Ralston and husband; 2 sons, John Nesbitt, Jr. and James A. Nesbitt;

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Amarillo Senior Citizens, Meals on Wheels, High Plains Food Bank or The Paralyzed Vets.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
