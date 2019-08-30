John Gregory "Greg" Taylor, 63, of Amarillo, Tx died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Greg worked for Amarillo Fire Department, was Fire Marshal for the City of Amarillo, and was a private investigator the remainder of his career.
He is survived by his wife, Denise, Taylor; son, John Marcus Taylor; daughter Tiffany Shelton; three grandchildren; his father; two brothers; a sister; father-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
For full obituary go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019