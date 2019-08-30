John Gregory "Greg" Taylor

Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Obituary
John Gregory "Greg" Taylor, 63, of Amarillo, Tx died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Greg worked for Amarillo Fire Department, was Fire Marshal for the City of Amarillo, and was a private investigator the remainder of his career.

He is survived by his wife, Denise, Taylor; son, John Marcus Taylor; daughter Tiffany Shelton; three grandchildren; his father; two brothers; a sister; father-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

For full obituary go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
