Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "J.C." Henderson. View Sign Service Information Morrison Funeral Directors 1015 Dumas Ave Dumas , TX 79029 (806)-935-4646 Send Flowers Obituary

John "J.C." Henderson, 90 of rural Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 o'clock in the morning on Monday, October 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Texhoma with Pastor Darren Carpenter officiating. Graveside service will follow at 2 o'clock that afternoon in the Stratford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 o'clock until 5 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday at the funeral home in Stratford. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.



John leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Loreta, of the home; children: Howard Henderson and wife Delilah of Stratford, TX, David Henderson and wife Tonya of rural Stratford, TX, Linda Henderson of Stratford, TX and Michael Henderson and wife Eva of Mitchellville, IA; grandchildren: Raquel and Bryce Mitchell and her children: Kayden, Jaxon, and Calvin; Miguel Henderson, Karina Henderson, Irene Henderson, Chad and Tashea Thies and their children: Brox, Braun and Briar; Chanel Henderson, Chandler and Brooke Henderson and their children: Prairie and Granger; Tayler and Makiah Henderson, Tanner Henderson, Charisse Henderson, Ben and Sarah Brady, Dawn Henderson and Leah Henderson.





John "J.C." Henderson, 90 of rural Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 o'clock in the morning on Monday, October 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Texhoma with Pastor Darren Carpenter officiating. Graveside service will follow at 2 o'clock that afternoon in the Stratford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 o'clock until 5 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday at the funeral home in Stratford. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.John leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Loreta, of the home; children: Howard Henderson and wife Delilah of Stratford, TX, David Henderson and wife Tonya of rural Stratford, TX, Linda Henderson of Stratford, TX and Michael Henderson and wife Eva of Mitchellville, IA; grandchildren: Raquel and Bryce Mitchell and her children: Kayden, Jaxon, and Calvin; Miguel Henderson, Karina Henderson, Irene Henderson, Chad and Tashea Thies and their children: Brox, Braun and Briar; Chanel Henderson, Chandler and Brooke Henderson and their children: Prairie and Granger; Tayler and Makiah Henderson, Tanner Henderson, Charisse Henderson, Ben and Sarah Brady, Dawn Henderson and Leah Henderson. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close