John K "PorkChop" Granberg, 91, of Amarillo died at home Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in San Antonio TX on Dec 26,1927 to Karl and Verna Granberg. After Army service, he worked at Medina Base in San Antonio until he moved his family to Amarillo in 1966. After 30 years, John retired from Pantex in 1996. He also worked part time at Hawbaker's Auction.



Preceded in death by his parents, brother Karl Jr and twin sister Sigrid.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years Dian, daughter Kristina of Summerville SC , son John and wife Lisa of Dallas TX, son Kurt and wife Emily of Terrell TX, 6 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial gathering will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo TX.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favored charity.



2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

