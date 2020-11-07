1/1
John Kaaihala "Johnny" Napihaa
1970 - 2020
John "Johnny" Kaaihala Napihaa, 50, of Amarillo passed away on November 2, 2020.

Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Doug Gehm officiating.

John was born on September 22, 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii. John attended Caprock High School. He worked as a Pressman at Amarillo Globe-News until he advanced to Pressroom Superintendent. He also worked at Affiliated Foods Inc. as Pressman Supervisor and Pressroom Operations Manager. He also worked for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal as a Pressroom Supervisor.

John is survived by his wife, Candy Napihaa, children, Johnny Jr. Napihaa (Cody), Mason Napihaa, Haley Brooks (Thomas), Chandler Norsworthy (Jacob), Makayla Napihaa (Roy Estrada), and Alexys Vasquez (Roger); grandchildren, Oakley, Liam, and Riley Brooks, Drexin and Demian Norsworthy, and Josiah Kapu Estrada; brothers, Gene Stone and Michael Napihaa; sisters, Annabelle Robles and Samantha Napihaa; father, Joe Robles; and furbabies, Yoda and Shadow.

John was preceded in death by his mother, June "Elaine" Robles, and dad, Lester Kupau Napihaa.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
November 6, 2020
May you Rest In Peace and Fly high. Will be missed but will never be forgotten
Tricia Bopp & Family
Friend
