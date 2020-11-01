1/1
Dr. John Kaczmarek
1940 - 2020
Dr. John Frederic Kaczmarek died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at home. Born in Bay City, Michigan, Dr. Kaczmarek was the son of the late A. F. (Louie) and Marion Riegel Kaczmarek. He met his future wife, Doris Kitson, when they were in elementary school. They were married on December 28, 1963 and were fortunate to share extensive travels in their 53 years of marriage, setting foot on all seven continents. He served in Panama, obtaining the rank of Major in the US Army, and was Chief of Anesthesia at Gorgas Hospital in Panama. He was a former Chief of Staff at St. Anthony's Hospital, employed by the BSA system and Quail Creek Surgical Center, and retired from medicine at exactly 50 years from the day he began residency. He achieved the level of Gold Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. Dr. Kaczmarek was a longstanding member of the Potter County Medical Society and the Amarillo Club. He was an enthusiastic patron of the Amarillo Little Theater and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

Surviving are his two daughters, Kristine K. Hood (Marc) of Santiago, Chile, Andrea K. Goodner (Johnnie) of Dallas, TX; two sons, Douglas R. Kaczmarek of Amarillo and Michael K. Kaczmarek (Pamela) of Greenville, SC; sister, Mary Lou Swihart (Phillip) of Bay City, MI; and eight grandchildren, Jon Hood (Bec), Braeden Hood, Melanie Van Winkle, Allison Kaczmarek, Andrew, McKenzie & Matthew Kaczmarek, and Addison Goodner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Kitson Kaczmarek.

The family would like to extend its sincere appreciation to both Omega Morris of Texas Home Health and Dr. Alan Keister of Amarillo Medical Specialists in their care of Dr. Kaczmarek over the past five years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, the Amarillo Little Theater, or, as we are certain he could not have borne the stress of this years's election, your local Republican Party.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Schooler Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
