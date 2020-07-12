1/
1948 - 2020
John Luther, 72, of Texline, Texas died July 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Central Time at the Texline First Baptist Church in Texline, Texas with Rev. Billy Rammage officiating. Burial will follow in the Startford Cemetery in Stratford, Texas at 12:30 PM Central Time by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton, New Mexico. John is survived by his wife Karen of Texline, daughter Christina Hidalgo of Clayton and 3 sons, William Luther and Phillip Luther of Texline and Lonnie Asher of Kansas. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
