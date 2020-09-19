John M. Deaver, II, 82, of Memphis died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 4.
Memorial services will be held at the Memphis Courthouse square on Monday, September 21 at 10AM.
John was born in Memphis on March 24, 1938 to Temple Houston and Bettie Inge Deaver. He graduated Memphis High in 1956 and went on to earn both Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Texas at Austin. He was on the varsity fencing team.
In Austin, John met Carol Clare. They were married on February 17, 1968 and spent the rest of their lives fiercely loving each other.
Two, or II, as he was sometimes called, served in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps. During law school, he worked as a clerk in the City of Austin legal department.
John returned to Memphis to partner with his namesake and mentor to form Deaver and Deaver Law Office, then later Deaver and Chamberlain with his childhood friend. He served as City Attorney, District Attorney and later County Attorney. At the time of his death, John was the second longest serving County Attorney in Texas.
Overall, he spent 53 years practicing law and took immense pride in his service to the people of the community. He was nominated as a Texas Bar Foundation Life Fellow, something only awarded to one-third of one percent of all attorneys.
He served as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church and was most recently a member of the First United Methodist Church of Memphis.
We could go on and on but Amarillo Globe News charges for obituary columns by the inch, so we must move on.
The only thing John loved more than the community of Memphis was his family. We're thankful to have been blessed by his spirit. We will remember his light, his laughter, his love and will do everything to honor and carry on his legacy.
John was preceded in death by his loving parents; and siblings, Temple Houston Deaver, Jr. and James E. Deaver and Dorothy Aksamit.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Carol Deaver of Memphis; his sons, Dan Deaver and partner Bryce Francis, and Nick Deaver and wife Christine, all of Seattle, Washington; his brother, Dr. Don Deaver of Corpus Christi; two grandchildren, Sydney Deaver and Jack Deaver; and many much-loved nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends.
Thanks to the kind-hearted staff at CRMC, BSA and Kindred Hospice.
The family requests memorials be sent to CASA of the Rolling Plains https://childresscasa.org/donate/
or the First United Methodist Church of Memphis, PO Box 747, Memphis, TX 79245.
John 8:32 And you will know the truth and the truth shall set you free.