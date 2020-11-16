John, N. Isch, 89, of Amarillo, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at White Deer Cemetery. Rosary services will be 5:00 PM Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. John was born March 24, 1931 in Meadowbrook, Oklahoma to Herman and Nina Isch. He graduated from high school in Reydon, Oklahoma. He married the love of his life, Isabel Lopez in 1951 in White Deer. He worked his entire career for the Santa Fe Railroad, retiring in 1988. John took up golf in retirement, and became an avid golfer. He enjoyed getting together with his old friends from the railroad. He was an usher and Eucharistic minister at St. Hyacinth's Church. Above all, John loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He had a special nickname for all of them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Isabel Isch; and four brothers, Billy, Ira, Jack, and Joe Isch. Survivors include four daughters, Julie Mitchell-Muszynski and husband Bill, Janie Wolter, Marilyn Burns and husband Tom, and Jackie Isch all of Amarillo; a brother, Lonnie Isch and wife Pat of Sayre, OK; a sister, Junie Tice-Allen of Cheyenne, OK; five granddaughters, Carolanne Read, Jennifer Wolter, Miranda Mitchell, Tomi Smith and husband Caleb, and Toni Burns; five great-grandchildren, Curry and wife Whitney, Sidra, Presley, Braydon, and John; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kale and Karsyn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.JDRF.org
. The family will be gathering at 2007 Anna St. Amarillo, TX 79106.