John Otis Nolan was born on April 13th, 1969 to Maria Aricelda Garcia and Otis Patrick Nolan. He was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas. John grew up in Amarillo, Tx and graduated from Caprock High School in 1987. John married Carol Ann Nolan on May 7th, 1995



John started his career in the film industry in 1992 when he was chosen to be an extra on the movie "Leap of Faith". That is when the film bug bit him. After his days as an extra ended, he found another job to do on the set; then that one ended and he would ask around until he found another job to do. The movie went to Dallas to finish filming and John was able to convince them that he would work as a local in Dallas and they hired him there. After "Leap of Faith", he worked in commercials, tv, and film. It didn't matter the size of the project they were all important to him and he treated each with the same amount of professionalism. He was not one to be boastful and talk about what he was working on and especially WHO he was working with.



John loved seeing his kids grow up. He watched Alex cheer for years and was so very proud of her when she graduated from Texas A & M. One of his favorite things to do was watch his boys play ball. He would take his camera and take pictures lots and lots of pictures. During the quarantine, he enjoyed helping Nick fix up his 1987 Ford Bronco. John and Jacob always had their love of video games to connect. John loved video games growing up. He even owned an arcade when he was younger. John was always concerned about Carol. Not just her health but everything. No matter what John was doing or who he was doing it for he did it 100%. He worked at 100% and he loved at 100%.



When John left his earthly body, he was an Assistant Director in the Director's Guild of America. He is preceded in death by his father Otis Patrick Nolan. John leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Carol Nolan, daughter, Megan Guyer of Grapevine, Tx, daughter, Alexandra "Alex" Nolan, and sons Nicholas "Nick" Nolan, and Jacob Nolan all of Georgetown, Tx. He also leaves his brother, Jason, and his mom, Maria. John has too many friends, colleagues, and other family to even attempt to mention but they all have one thing in common, they are huge fans of John Nolan.



