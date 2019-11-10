Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Feeley. View Sign Service Information Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 6969 East Interstate 40 Amarillo , TX 79118 (806)-374-3709 Send Flowers Obituary

John Paul Feeley, 93, of Amarillo went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 04, 2019.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 2pm at Park Place, 1400 S Harrison. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10am to 12pm in the Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6969 E. Interstate 40. Funeral services will follow at 2pm in the funeral home's Chapel of Memories with Dr. Steven Austin presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Garden of Cross.



John was born on May 30, 1926 in Danbury Connecticut to Thomas J. and Mary (O'Connor) Feeley. He was a United States Navy Veteran stationed on the destroyer/mine sweeper USS Fitch. John was involved in the invasion of Normandy, France on "D-Day" and southern France. His ship assisted in the recovery of 238 survivors from sister ship USS Cory, which struck a mine.



He received an Associate's Degree from Allen Hancock Community College in Santa Maria, California. He would later receive a two year certificate in Engineering Design and Drawing in Pasadena, California in 1948.



After World War II, he worked on HVAC systems for 3 years. The next 22 years, he spent in Sacramento, California working for Aerojet General. He designed rocket engines for space and flight testing at Vandenburg Air Force in Santa Maria, California. He worked for E and J Gallo Winery in Modesto, California for 22 years. He designed warehouse facilities all throughout the United States.



John was preceded in death by many of his loving family and friends. He is survived by his wife Mary Constance Feeley, Sons John P. Feeley II and wife Lori of Westminster, Colorado and Ronald E. DeWolfe and wife Vera of Mukilteo, Washington; daughter in law Diane Trull of Dalhart, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many beloved family members and dear friends.





