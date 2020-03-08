Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Goodell. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 1208 S. Tyler View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John W. Goodell, 89, of Amarillo died March 4, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



John was born May 18, 1930 in Muskogee, OK. He was the son of John W. Goodell, Sr. and Celestine Morrow. He played professional baseball for 10 years-the last 3 for Amarillo Gold Sox (1956 -1958). John was honored to be recognized by the Sod Poodles during their opening season. He was a proud former Gold Sox player as he threw out the first pitch.



John served two years in the United States Army. He received his Bachelor's degree from North Texas State University. John worked for the Pantex Plant and retired from Bell Helicopter. He later joined his wife in her State Farm Agency.



He married Annice Byrd on July 16, 1966. They lived in Amarillo 54 years.



He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Amarillo where he served as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He also sang in barber shop and gospel quartets. He could do many things with his hands including building a Long EZE airplane in the garage of their home. He made custom wooden serving trays and refurbished and refinished furniture. John was a man that paid attention to details.



He loved playing golf, tennis, and racket ball. He shot his age on the golf course at 85.



He is survived by his wife, Annice, and two sons, John III and his spouse, Myra, of Weatherford, TX and Richard and his spouse, Son Hye of Justin, Texas.



He lived an interesting and fascinating life and was a dear and gentle man.



Please sign the online guestbook at





John W. Goodell, 89, of Amarillo died March 4, 2020.Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.John was born May 18, 1930 in Muskogee, OK. He was the son of John W. Goodell, Sr. and Celestine Morrow. He played professional baseball for 10 years-the last 3 for Amarillo Gold Sox (1956 -1958). John was honored to be recognized by the Sod Poodles during their opening season. He was a proud former Gold Sox player as he threw out the first pitch.John served two years in the United States Army. He received his Bachelor's degree from North Texas State University. John worked for the Pantex Plant and retired from Bell Helicopter. He later joined his wife in her State Farm Agency.He married Annice Byrd on July 16, 1966. They lived in Amarillo 54 years.He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Amarillo where he served as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He also sang in barber shop and gospel quartets. He could do many things with his hands including building a Long EZE airplane in the garage of their home. He made custom wooden serving trays and refurbished and refinished furniture. John was a man that paid attention to details.He loved playing golf, tennis, and racket ball. He shot his age on the golf course at 85.He is survived by his wife, Annice, and two sons, John III and his spouse, Myra, of Weatherford, TX and Richard and his spouse, Son Hye of Justin, Texas.He lived an interesting and fascinating life and was a dear and gentle man.Please sign the online guestbook at schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close