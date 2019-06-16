John Willis Hayes, 24, formerly of Estelline died serving our country on January 4, 1945 in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced U.S. Army Private First Class John W. Hayes, killed during World War II, was accounted for on April 17, 2019.
Graveside Services with full US Army Honors will held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Fairview Cemetery in Memphis.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Memphis.
John W. Hayes was born June 26, 1920 in Paris, Texas to Joseph Holman Hayes and Lydia Mae Burris Hayes. He was a resident of Hall County for 12 years before being called to serve our country. He was married to the former Lois Storey at the time of his death. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Estelline, and Estelline Odd Fellows Lodge #625. His goal was to start a trucking company when he returned home from War.
Private First Class, John W. Hayes entered the military from Texas and served in Company M, 3rd Battalion, 335th Infantry Regiment, 84th Infantry Division, in the European Theater during World War II. On January 4, 1945, he was killed in action hear Magoster, Belgium. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, European African Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge during his time in the United States Army. He was a good solider, well thought of, and was looked up to.
John preceded his parents; his brother, Billy Wayne Hayes; 3 sisters, Ellen Hill, Norma Jean Perkins, and Linda Keever; and a daughter in law, Jannell in death.
His survivors include, 2 sons, Jarvis Hayes of Trinidad, Texas and Vietnam Veteran Johnny Hayes of Mount Vernon, Texas; a brother, Retired Vietnam Veteran, Bobby Hayes and wife Paula of Childress, Texas; 2 sisters, Dorothy Huckaby of Amarillo, Texas and Jimmie Nell Tallon of Fort Worth, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Mike Hayes, Greg Hayes, Justin Hayes, and Jeffery Hayes; and 2 great grandchildren.
