Graveside services for Johnette "Johnnie" Ann Seigler Young, 77 year-old Weatherford resident, will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Greenwood Cemetery with Dennis King officiating. Services are under Lockstone Funeral Home.



Johnnie is survived by her daughter, Sara Holman and husband, Ethan of Weatherford; two sisters, Marilyn Wilson and husband, Gerald of Amarillo, Texas and Lavonda Ross and husband, Roy of Denison, Texas; two grandchildren, Laura and Shane Holman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Loren.



