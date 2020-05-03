Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Elizabeth Harrison. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnnie Elizabeth Harrison, 84, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, April 30th, 2020.



Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 4th, 2020, at Llano Cemetery with Dr. Murray Gossett, associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church officiating. Due to current Cemetery regulations, immediate family only. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Johnnie was born December 22, 1935, at home in Hemphill County Texas to John and Christine Gilmer. She was delivered by a midwife named Elizabeth Bryant, resulting in her Middle name, Elizabeth.



She attended elementary through high school in Briscoe, TX. Johnnie committed her life to Jesus on August 1, 1946 at the age of 10.



She married Darrel Harrison, from Reydon, Oklahoma, on March 19, 1953. They met by attending the same church in Allison, Texas. They moved to Amarillo in 1955.



She worked several places starting as a crossing guard at San Jacinto school when her children were young, Gibson's Department Store, South-Western Investments Company, and finally as a Credit Analyst for 25 years at Diamond Shamrock, retiring in 1995.



Johnnie and Darrel loved traveling to the mountains in their retirement years. She had been active with Desk and Derrick Club, First Presbyterian Church's NUFF'S program, and her favorite Wednesday morning bible study.



She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Tommy Lee and John Weldon Harrison.



Survivors include her son, Dr. Gregory E. Harrison and wife Barbara, of Amarillo, TX; daughter-in-law, Janis Harrison, of Amarillo, TX; a brother, Jerry Gilmer and wife Cathy, of Willis, TX; a sister, Peggy White of Clovis, NM; a brother-in-law, Willis Harrison and wife Mary of Rockwall, TX; Last but not least, her sweet dog, Sophie.



She had three children, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers please consider one of the following:



, High Plains Food Bank, or First Presbyterian Church.



