Johnnie F. Shuping, Jr., 73, of Amarillo died December 1, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Johnnie was born April 27, 1947 in Tulia, TX to Johnnie Sr., and Elsie Faye Shuping. He graduated from Amarillo High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. Johnnie attended both Amarillo College and San Angelo State University obtaining an Associate Degree in History and Government. Johnnie married Linda Pittman in 1966 in Amarillo and together, they were members of South Lawn Assembly of God.
Johnnie retired as a security guard at Pantex then worked in his spare time for Amarillo ISD as a bus driver and dispatcher. Johnnie enjoyed RV trips with his family and loved old westerns and sports.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Sr. and Faye Shuping; and grandson, Reed Tabor.
Johnnie is survived by his wife, Linda (Pittman) Shuping of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Kendra Tabor and husband, Brian of Atlanta, GA; son, Shane Shuping of Amarillo, TX; and the greatest joy of his life, his grandsons, Riley and Ryan Tabor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Southlawn Assembly of God, 4300 Bowie St., Amarillo, TX 79110.
