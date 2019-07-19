Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny C. Brumley. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Groom , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny C. Brumley, 84, of Groom died July 18, 2019.



Family will receive friends today from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Groom with Rev. Andy Dietz officiating. Burial will follow in Groom Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Johnny was born June 16, 1935 in Newlin, Texas to Jack and Ima Brumley. He graduated from Hedley High School in 1953. Johnny married Nancy Jane Nash on June 18, 1955 in Chattanooga, OK. He earned a Master of Education Degree in School Administration and Psychology from West Texas State College in 1962. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Groom and a member of the John Class at the church. Johnny was an active member of Groom Lions Club. He worked twenty-two years as a professional school teacher, coach and administrator in the Lakeview, Happy, Morse and Groom Public Schools. He retired from the education profession in 1978 and entered the Independent Insurance Agency Business where he retired in 2007 and began restoring chuck wagons.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Nancy Jane Nash Brumley in 2011.



Johnny is survived by his wife Mattie Lou Brumley of Groom; her son Wayne Nivens and family of Houston; his daughter, Kim Brumley Ritter and husband, Troy of Groom; his son, Rick Brumley and wife, Jolinda of Sanford; sister, Mary Ann Brumley Winegeart of Henderson; brother, Derrell Brumley of Owasso, OK; grandchildren, Jenna Brumley of Sanford; Jessica Mitchell (Jeff) and their children, Miles and Molly; Brandi Childress (Tyler) and their children, Emy and Johnny Carter; Justin Ritter (Shondra) of Firestone, CO; Seth Ritter (Melissa) and their children, Hayden, Carson, Aubry, Braeden and Sydney; Clay Ritter (Nicole) and their children, Kaylie, Briana, Lexi, Taylor and Blake; and Wade Ritter (Skye) and their children, Braxton, Braelyn, Brecken and Brancen.



The family suggests memorials be made to FBC Groom, 407 E. 1st St., Groom, TX 79039 , Harrington Cancer Center, 1500 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 or Groom Ambulance Fund, 203 Broadway Ave, Groom, TX 79039.



Online condolences may be shared at





Johnny C. Brumley, 84, of Groom died July 18, 2019.Family will receive friends today from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Groom with Rev. Andy Dietz officiating. Burial will follow in Groom Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.Johnny was born June 16, 1935 in Newlin, Texas to Jack and Ima Brumley. He graduated from Hedley High School in 1953. Johnny married Nancy Jane Nash on June 18, 1955 in Chattanooga, OK. He earned a Master of Education Degree in School Administration and Psychology from West Texas State College in 1962. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Groom and a member of the John Class at the church. Johnny was an active member of Groom Lions Club. He worked twenty-two years as a professional school teacher, coach and administrator in the Lakeview, Happy, Morse and Groom Public Schools. He retired from the education profession in 1978 and entered the Independent Insurance Agency Business where he retired in 2007 and began restoring chuck wagons.He is preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Nancy Jane Nash Brumley in 2011.Johnny is survived by his wife Mattie Lou Brumley of Groom; her son Wayne Nivens and family of Houston; his daughter, Kim Brumley Ritter and husband, Troy of Groom; his son, Rick Brumley and wife, Jolinda of Sanford; sister, Mary Ann Brumley Winegeart of Henderson; brother, Derrell Brumley of Owasso, OK; grandchildren, Jenna Brumley of Sanford; Jessica Mitchell (Jeff) and their children, Miles and Molly; Brandi Childress (Tyler) and their children, Emy and Johnny Carter; Justin Ritter (Shondra) of Firestone, CO; Seth Ritter (Melissa) and their children, Hayden, Carson, Aubry, Braeden and Sydney; Clay Ritter (Nicole) and their children, Kaylie, Briana, Lexi, Taylor and Blake; and Wade Ritter (Skye) and their children, Braxton, Braelyn, Brecken and Brancen.The family suggests memorials be made to FBC Groom, 407 E. 1st St., Groom, TX 79039 , Harrington Cancer Center, 1500 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 or Groom Ambulance Fund, 203 Broadway Ave, Groom, TX 79039.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 19 to July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close