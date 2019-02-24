Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Johnny C. Wilson, Jr. 71, of Amarillo died Wednesday, Feb, 20, 2019 in Amarillo.



Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation was by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Johnny was born on Aug. 8, 1947 in Garden City, KS. to Johnny C. and Irene Wilson. He served in the Army during Vietnam. He moved to Dodge City in 1966 where he co-owned and operated Carlson Paint and Wallpaper for many years. Johnny moved to Amarillo in 2008.



He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and traveling to casinos in Colorado. Johnny was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a kind and gentle man. He was always giving to those less fortunate than himself. He was a Master Mason.



Johnny married Marcia Lynn Stephens in 1967 in Amarillo. She preceded him in death in 1993. He married Anita Burnett in 1998. He was preceded in death by Anita in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents.



Survivors include his son John Wilson and his wife Deb of Scott City, KS; his daughter, Michelle Peek of Colorado; two sisters, Brenda Wilson and Rhonda Wilson, both of Amarillo; one brother, Randy Wilson of Dodge City, KS; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorial donations to the Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home, 1020 Tascosa Rd. Amarillo, TX 79124.





2800 South Osage

Amarillo , TX 79103

Funeral Home Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo , TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019

