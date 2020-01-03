Johnny Charles Valdez (1926 - 2020)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Obituary
Johnny Charles Valdez, 93, of Amarillo, TX died January 2, 2020.

Services will be at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Johnny was born June 24, 1926, in Santa Rosa, NM to Faustino and Anicia Valdez. He served in the Army during World War II. Johnny worked in shipping and receiving at Connally Implement.

He married Beatrice "Bea" Valdez in 1950, in Clovis, NM. She preceded him in death in 2006.

He also was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Chavez, and two brothers, Freddie Valdez and Eddie Valdez.

Survivors include a son, Johnny Valdez, Jr. and wife Loveta, of Amarillo; two grandchildren, Johnny C. Valdez, III and wife Lisa, of Dallas, and Ronay Bach and husband Ray, of Canyon, TX; four sisters, Estefana "Babe" Reina, of Amarillo, Gloria Kiezkiel, of Houston, Virginia Price, of Florida, and Mary Esther Valdez, of New York; and two great-grandchildren, Kole Bryan and wife Mary, of Chicago, IL, and Jackson Valdez, of Dallas, TX.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

