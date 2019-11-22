Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Service 1:30 PM The Craig Senior Living 5500 SW 9th Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny Floyd Gee, 87, of Amarillo, TX died at his home Wednesday, November 20, 2019.



Services will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Craig Senior Living, 5500 SW 9th Ave., with Rev. Lane Boyd officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo, Texas.



Johnny was born September 20, 1932, in Sunset, TX to Walter and Bonnie Gee. He served in the National Guard both in Texas and New Mexico. On March 27, 1959, he married Helen Louise Cotton in Farmington, NM.



Johnny was a graduate of Midwestern State University and worked many jobs to complete his education. He retired from Texaco in Midland, TX after 37 years of work. After living in Midland for 45 years, Johnny moved to the Craig in Amarillo where he enjoyed the remainder of his life.



Johnny was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland, TX.



He was preceded in death by his parents Walter T. and Bonnie Lee Gee, sisters, Jolene Davenport, Wanda Walters, and brother, J.D. Gee.



Survivors include his wife, Louise Gee, of Amarillo; two daughters, Lee Ann Rattan and husband David, of North Richland Hills, and Rebecca Lynn James and husband Scott, of Panhandle; a sister, Judy Bardis and husband Michael, of Fort Worth; six grandchildren, Andy and wife Caitlin, Courtney, Mackenzie, Brandon and wife Lily, Emily, and Callie; and one great-grandchild, Benjamin, plus numerous nephews and nieces.



Johnny had a servant's heart and worked diligently as a deacon and elder in the Presbyterian denomination. His volunteer work included 20 years delivering Meals on Wheels, working with Habitat for Humanity, and volunteer work at Trinity Presbyterian Church and St. Luke's United Methodist Church.



The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank the residents and staff of the Craig for their kindness.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Habitat for Humanity.



