Johnny Larue Roberts, 72 of Amarillo died May 24, 2019 Arrangements made by Rector Funeral Home.
Johnny was born Oct. 3, 1946 to Edmond and Bricie Roberts in Elba, Al. where he was raised on a farm. After high school he went to aviation school to become a aircraft mechanic. He worked at Fort Rucker for many years before transferring to Amarillo in 1979. Johnny went to work for the Texas Highway department. He was a man of many talents. He never touched anything he couldn't fix. He enjoyed building and flying models' airplanes, golfing, playing pool and fishing. Johnny never met a stranger; he would give the shirt off of his back to anyone. But most importantly, Johnny Loved his children.
Johnny is surivived by Three Daughters, Brandi, Heidi and Staci Roberts. Two sons, Jonathan and Alex Roberts and two sisters, Sue Hudson and Jackie Shehee and many nieces and nephews.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents Edmond and Bricie Roberts.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 2 to June 3, 2019