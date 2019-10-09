Johnny Lee Tyree, 78, of Wheeler died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Claude.
Memorial services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Wayside Community Church in Wayside with Byron Williamson, officiating. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date in Wheeler Cemetery.
Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler.
Johnny was born May 18, 1941 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Frank and Lela Bagwell Tyree. He married Cleta Pearl Roberts on February 19, 1962 in Plainview. He had spent most of his life near Wayside.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, on January 4, 2018; a son, Michael Tyree; a granddaughter, Courtney Tyree; a great grandson, Gyntry Graham; a daughter in law, Patti Tyree; three brothers; and four sisters.
Survivors include his three sons, Gary Tyree of Lubbock, Dwayne Tyree and wife Melissa of Claude, and Thomas Tyree and wife Sonya of Wheeler; a daughter, Michele Tyree of Amarillo; a daughter in law, Cindy Able of Durant, Oklahoma; a sister, Lois Bullard of Lubbock; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
The family request memorials be sent to North Wheeler County EMS.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019